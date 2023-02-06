The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival receives positive feedback from cyclists, crowd

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Women's Classic podium-getters Chloe Hosking, Sophie Edwards and Matilda Raynolds on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Citizens Road Race Committee executive officer Shane Wilson says it is strongly exploring the viability of making the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival a UCI-certified race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.