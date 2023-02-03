It's always good to have Ollie putting his hand up for the ride.- Lindsey Smith
Fresh from five winners at Warrnambool on Wednesday, multiple group-one winning trainer Lindsey Smith is hoping the winning run continues at Sandown on Saturday.
Smith saddles up promising galloper Blakmax in the $150,000 Robert Hunter Handicap for three-year-olds. Champion jockey Damien Oliver, who rode Blakmax to his last victory at Sandown, retains the ride.
The Warrnambool based trainer said it was always a good sign when Oliver put his hand up for the ride on any horse.
"I think Ollie was impressed with the win of Blakmax last time," Smith told The Standard. "Blakmax shows a lot of promise. We've given him a bit of time to mature and that's helped Blakmax.
"There's some nice races coming up in the autumn for Blakmax but we've got to get over Saturday first before worrying about future races."
Blakmax is rated a $6 chance in early betting markets for the 1800-metre contest.
Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams and Tom Dabernig also have runners at Sandown on Saturday.
Williams saddles up Wrote To Arataki in the $200,000 Bellmaine Stakes. Top jockey Jamie Kah, who rode Wrote To Arataki to her last win at Flemington, has the ride again on Saturday.
Dabernig accepted with Hasseltoff in a $150,000 benchmark 78. Hasseltoff, who has won two of his last three runs, will be ridden by Craig Williams.
The Melbourne Cup-winning jockey has ridden Hasseltoff to those two wins. Dabernig also has Belle Sonnet and Fixated running at Morphettville. Belle Sonnet makes her debut in a $45,000 two-year-old race while Fixated runs in a $45,000 restricted race.
