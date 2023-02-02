The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

South West Kart Club to host opening Victorian Country Series round this weekend

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Country Series will kick-off this weekend in Cobden.

More than 150 go-karts will travel to Cobden this weekend as part of the first round of The Victorian Country Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.