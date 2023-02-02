More than 150 go-karts will travel to Cobden this weekend as part of the first round of The Victorian Country Series.
The hotly-contested series has six rounds in total, all spread across the south-west region of Victoria. Participants are split into 11 classes with drivers between seven and 80 years of age. Saturday will see all drivers have a number of practice rounds and then qualifying rounds and heat one.
Sunday is race day with two heats and a final. Winning drivers receive trophies for this round and drivers who compete in all of the rounds of the Country Series have a chance to win the overall trophy.
"It's fantastic really, we really enjoying having the country series," South West Kart Club committee member Amber Henriksen said.
"We're a small group but love getting together and trying to make the track look at its best. It's a nice track and very popular.
"People who are looking to come into the sport are more than welcome to have a look."
The South West Kart Club will also ready to welcome spectators to the Cobden track, this year showcasing the brand-new tech shed, funded by the State Government Community Motorsports Grant Program.
Adam Henriksen will compete in the first round of the series on the weekend and said it was an exciting time for the sport.
"It's going to be awesome, in the past we've had some karts come across from Tassie, but we often get a couple of South Australians, people from New South Wales, occasionally Queensland, it's great," he said.
"(And) having the committee be so active means in the future we could have bigger events too which is exciting."
The series will continue through 2023, with Hamilton (May 13-14), Warrnambool (June 17-18), Horsham (August 12-13), Portland (September 9-10) and Ballarat (November 18-19) to also host a round.
Sports reporter with The Standard
