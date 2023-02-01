Northern Raiders playing-coach Johno Benallack says his group has the confidence a "strong" past few weeks can help set up a tilt at finals cricket.
Percentage is all which separates the Raiders from the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one top-six with five rounds to play before finals.
The 2021-22 division two premiers take on West Warrnambool on Saturday in potentially one of the most vital matches of the season, with the Panthers sitting in sixth and the Raiders in seventh.
"The morale around the club at the moment is really good. A couple of weeks ago we knocked off Nestles which was good and then to beat North on the weekend sets us up to come home pretty strong," he said.
"Hopefully the draw suits us and we can really launch."
MORE SPORT:
The Raiders mentor said the tight 10-run win against the Eels was the perfect test for his group.
"The boys have come off a few seasons where they've been very strong and winning most games, so we haven't been in these situations much of late so it was good to see us deliver under pressure," he said.
"Adam Wines was batting really well and if we didn't get him it could have been different but the boys did well to hold their nerve."
English import Jack Burnham has been one player who has taken the competition by storm, leading it for runs with 401 at an average of 66.83.
Benallack said the pleasing part leading into a crucial block of cricket was his team had worked out how best to utilise his talents while also contribute around him.
"At the start of the season we were maybe a little bit reliant on Jack but in the last few weeks everyone is really playing their part, whether it's someone getting a handy 15 or a 40 or 50, everyone is chipping in," he said.
"It's a team game and you rarely win it on your own with bat or ball.
"It's awesome seeing blokes on the bottom end of the (batting) order chipping in and that's what is winning us games at the moment which is really pleasing."
The Raiders and Panthers do battle at Davidson Oval from 12.30pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.