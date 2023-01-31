Reliability and a focus on backing in his "natural game" has been the cornerstone for success in a fruitful 2022-23 season for Russells Creek batsman Rukshan Weerasinghe.
The 29-year-old has made a habit out of steering his side out of tough situations in a new-found home through the middle order of the champion-winning unit.
The multiple premiership-winning Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one player, often regarded as an opener in his 100 games for the club, said he was loving his cricket and playing his role for the team.
Across his WDCA career, the passionate clubman has made almost 2500 runs at a healthy average of 25.60, which includes two centuries, both made in his 548-run season in 2018-19.
"I'm really happy, the last two games and the season have been really good for me," he told The Standard.
"Especially the last few weeks we've lost a lot of wickets (in the top-order) and I've just been playing my natural game in the middle.
"I feel like I can bat in all situations, batting middle order, or opening. I can bat anywhere in the order."
MORE SPORT:
Consistency has been key for the left-hander, scoring 297 runs at 59.40, with scores of 51, 21 not out, 49 not out, 34, 38, 44, 40 and 52 not out providing a steady hand for his side.
A handful of these performances have been when his team has needed him most, with the experienced campaigner steering Creek from dire straits at 6-34 to a match-winning total of 133 on Saturday on a deck which has been conducive to bowlers.
"They had some really good fast bowlers and it was a really hard wicket so I was really happy," he said.
"I tried to get a lot of singles, play my natural game and I'm happy because I can help my team.
"This year has been a good start for me, I've got a lot of confidence in my cricket, (coach) Cam Williams has given me a lot of opportunity and telling me to play my natural game.
"I work hard and build a good innings. I'm really happy this year with my cricket and my life."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.