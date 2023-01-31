NORTHERN Raiders are reviving a cricket tradition, bringing back a double-wicket competition at Purnim.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club has invited players from across Victoria as well as international imports to compete in Sunday's Super Smash.
Organiser Glenn Mansbridge said 16 teams of two would compete in the the knockout competition which will pay $2000 to the winning combination.
It is randomly drawn. Teams will face four overs and each player has to bowl and bat.
"Purnim Cricket Club were very advanced in their thinking," he said.
"This was first played in 1975, this format. It was called the double wicket."
Mansbridge said it was a fast format which might appeal to a younger generation.
"The game's evolving everyday. It's shorter and quicker," he said.
"There's been a lot of intrigue from the players, the local community is really buzzing about it."
Mansbridge said he was rapt with the calibre of players who had committed to the tournament, including Allansford-Panmure father-and-son team Ben and Ethan Boyd and Vic Country representative Cam Williams.
"I've been very fortunate to drag some of the best players in the south-west out for it," he said.
"I have Alex Browne coming from Mornington. He's a West Indian. His dad was a former West Indian wicket-keeper and (Australian deaf team player) Tyson Hay from Terang.
"We have a lot of imports playing - I think there's four Englishmen, some Sri Lankans, an Indian (Farooq Qureshi).
"He's playing for Stoneyford and has been playing cricket in Canada, played in Barbados' premier league."
Super Smash teams:
Cameron Williams-Matthew Petherick (Russells Creek)
Jack Burnham (England)-Jake McKinnon (Raiders)
Joe Nyikos-Tyler Fowler (West Warrnambool)
Matt Love (Stoneyford)-Farooq Qureshi (Canada)
Eddie Cole-Edward Morrison (England)
Geoff Williams (Nestles)-Sunny Chatharunga (Sri Lanka)
Ben Boyd-Ethan Boyd (Allansford-Panmure)
Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool)-Daniel Zvidzai (Zimbabwe)
Henry Walker (England)-Xavier Beks (Dennington)
Todd Lamont-Lachie Wareham (Mortlake)
Jason Perera (Sri Lanka)-Max Green (Port Fairy)
Daniel Meade-Kade Parker (Allansford-Panmure)
Alex Browne (West Indies)-Tyson Hay (Terang)
Grant Cameron (Woorndoo)-Luke Smith (Southern Titans)
Norm Mungean (Wesley-Yambuk) - Lachlan Higginson (Mortlake)
Mitch Lang-Seamus Brady (Koroit)
