North Warrnambool Eagles will be without a star small forward this season as the club's quest for a maiden Hampden league premiership enters another year.
Dion Johnstone, who was vice captain, is departing the 2022 runner-up and moving to Geelong for personal reasons.
The former AFL-listed Melbourne Demon, who returned to his boyhood club two seasons ago, played a pivotal role in the Eagles' campaign last year, missing just one game and kicking 29 goals.
The 24-year-old plans on playing football this season - although he is unsure where yet - and was full of praise for his former club.
"It was like I never left when I came back (from Melbourne) and they just welcomed me back," he said.
"There's a great bunch of boys there. It was disappointing that we couldn't get the results at the end of last season but I mean they are not far away at all and it'll come for them.
"I can't fault North Warrnambool - they've always been good to me."
Eagles coach Adam Dowie was sad to see a player of Johnstone's calibre depart but understood his reasons.
"When he came back he wasn't the fittest player, we used to do running and he'd be finishing mid-field but when he plays he's one of the best pressure players I've ever coached," he said.
"Most players when they get the ball they'll run really hard but he's unique in that when he hasn't got the ball, that's probably when he does his best work."
Dowie also said he'd miss Johnstone for his off-field qualities and their good relationship would endure.
"I'll miss having him about and miss catching up with him," he said.
"Probably the other thing too with Dion, he's a pretty quiet lad but he started to have some really good connection with his teammates and his mates at North Warrnambool.
"Even when we caught up you could tell he was a bit emotional about it. I wish him all the best and I know everyone at North Warrnambool does. It'll be a really good move for him."
Johnstone joins a number of Eagles who have departed the club ahead of 2023, with their depth set to be tested.
Jalen and Tate Porter (Merrivale), Ben Kellett (South Barwon), Austin Sinclair (university), Billie Smedts (Port Melbourne Colts) and Scott Morter (Grovedale) have all left, with Tom Keast needing a shoulder operation and uncertainty surrounding Jarryd Lewis.
While Dowie admitted it wasn't ideal to lose so many players he said there were silver-linings.
The premiership coach said it would provide more opportunities for other players, who could play with freedom and without fear of fighting for their position every week.
"People talk about depth and say depth is great - it is but it comes with a drawback and it's very difficult," he said.
"It's almost impossible as a coach to create an environment where people feel absolutely sure that they'll be playing next week.
"I'm quietly excited about it and in the years that I've been coaching, the special years are the years sometimes where you feel like you don't have enough players.
"And that's when you pluck people. (Port Adelaide's) Willem Drew's a great example at Koroit when we were really struggling for numbers in 2014 and we plucked 16-year-old Willem Drew and James Gow."
Teenage forward Judah Greene is one Eagle who Dowie said will get more game time.
Greene played 18 matches in the seniors last season but without Johnstone and Morter and potentially Lewis and Keast in the forward line he will have more chances to shine.
The Eagles have made some additions to their squad, with star key forward Nick Rodda (Darley), wingman Angus Noske (Hamilton) and former Eagle Sam McKinnon (Chelsea) joining for 2023.
