The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Brent O'Rourke to leave Warrnambool Racing Club for Warrnambool Golf Club role

By Tim Auld
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Racing Club's Brent O'Rourke is moving on for a new job opportunity.

WARRNAMBOOL Racing Club has started an urgent search for a new manager of tracks and facilities after Brent O'Rourke resigned from the job only three months out from the time-honoured May Racing Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.