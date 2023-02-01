WARRNAMBOOL Racing Club has started an urgent search for a new manager of tracks and facilities after Brent O'Rourke resigned from the job only three months out from the time-honoured May Racing Carnival.
O'Rourke, 52, has worked at the club for the past eight years and been in charge of tracks and facilities for six months. He starts at Warrnambool Golf Club turf manager later this month.
WRC chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said he was disappointed to see O'Rourke leave but he understood the rationale behind the decision.
"We're beginning our search for a new manager of tracks and facilities straight away," O'Connor told The Standard.
"It's really disappointing to see Brent leaving. He's been a great worker and in the last six months has played an important role in our managerial team. Brent's job was demanding as there has been a lot of different projects going on relating to tracks and facilities.
"We tried to offer as much support to assist him with the work. It's great to see Brent will be working with us to the end of the month as we prepare for another big May carnival."
O'Rourke said the turf manager job at the golf club is perfect fit for him.
"It's right up my alley," O'Rourke said. "The job at the golf club will be a change of pace.
"I don't think it will be as hectic as it was at the racing club. There have been a lot of important projects to do with tracks and facilities at the racing club over the last few years."
Meanwhile, astute trainer Lindsey Smith led in the first three winners at Warrnambool on Wednesday.
First-starter Mawallock, boom galloper Queen Air and Likely Suspect gave Smith six winners on his home track from two meetings at Warrnambool in the past week.
