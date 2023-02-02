Warrnambool City Netball Association is moving to individual entries for its junior competitions in a bid to welcome more players into the sport.
Association administrator Marg Morgan said the new format was implemented to encourage children who hadn't played before to participate. Previously, players would register in teams, however Morgan said that format hindered some players from wanting to join if they didn't already have a team.
Players can nominate one friend they would like in their team, which will be used to assist the association in making up squads.
The junior competition - which includes under 11s, 13 and under and 15 and under age groups - is played on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with registrations to close Sunday, February 5.
Players will be advised of their teams by Friday, February 10 with games to commence from Tuesday, February 14.
The association is also looking for expressions of interest from junior coaches.
"It is most important we have coaches to guide our junior players and we have teams who will be looking for guidance," Morgan said.
Meanwhile, the association's Net Set Go program will be run on a different day in 2023.
The program, which is led by Chelsea Quinn, will run on Friday nights, with tier one starting at 4pm and tier two from 5pm.
The Netball Victoria's Association Championships will again be hosted by WCNA.
The association's selections dates have been set for the end of March and start of April.
WCNA's senior women's summer season recommences on Tuesday, February 7 and culminates in a grand final the last week of term one.
Mixed netball registrations are also open for the term one competition, with round one set for Wednesday, February 8.
All mixed players register online as an individual, however are allocated to the team they have chosen to play for.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.