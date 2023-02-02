The Standard
Warrnambool City Netball Association full steam ahead for 2023 season

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:50pm
Warrnambool City junior talent Dana Russell in action in 2022.

Warrnambool City Netball Association is moving to individual entries for its junior competitions in a bid to welcome more players into the sport.

