Former Victorian rookie and Geelong batsman Tommy Jackson says there is a mixture of nerves and excitement ahead of his debut in South Australian Premier Cricket this weekend.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association export will make his move interstate to Adelaide, having signed up for Premier cricket club Tea Tree Gully, departing Geelong after six seasons.
The prodigiously talented batsman, who says he will also return to wicket-keeping, is wasting little time and will line-up for his new club in its one-day cup semi-final on Sunday against Kensington.
"I'm keen as and really excited (about the move), but definitely nervous about the semi-final on Sunday at the same time, so straight into the team," he said.
"It'll be four two-dayers then left after that which is great, so I can't wait."
The former North Warrnambool Eels junior said he immediately got a good vibe from his new club after talking with them in previous weeks about a potential move.
"They're 30 minutes out of Adelaide, so in a way it has a bit of a similar feel to Geelong being a country club in a Premier competition," he said.
"I have a couple of guys who I played with and against in junior pathways there and they got wind I was going to come over and it kind of went from there with the coach."
Jackson added the move interstate was not just about his cricket but about putting behind him a tough few years personally and having a "fresh start".
"It's just what I needed. I felt like I was doing similar stuff all the time," he said.
"I wanted a new challenge and I think it'll be good for me to just get away, experience new things, meet new people."
From a cricketing perspective, the youngster said he had leaned on several people for advice, and was inspired by South Australian Sheffield Shield quick Jordan Buckingham, who made the move from Victoria and was now impressing with the Redbacks.
"I played with Jordan up in the 365 tournament in Darwin and I was just sort of amazed by how much he's changed compared to when we came through the rep and Vic stuff," Jackson said.
"He's improved his competitiveness, I don't think I've ever seen someone so competitive with his cricket and mentally. I saw that and thought in the back of my mind Adelaide was always there.
"I'm going to go back full-time with the gloves too which is something that excites me. I did it in Darwin and as a junior, and I probably didn't get the opportunity at Geelong so it is another new challenge.
"I'm really pumped for it."
He also heaped praise on current North Warrnambool Eels coach John Houston for sticking by his side and helping him through a tough period.
"John doesn't get the recognition he deserves sometimes but he's been huge for me all the way through," he said.
"Ever since I made the move six years ago he's literally talking to me most days. I can't thank him enough for everything he's done for me."
