The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Former North Warrnambool junior Tommy Jackson makes move to South Australia, signs with Tea Tree Gully

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommy Jackson has signed with Tea Tree Gully in South Australia. Picture by Tyler Lewis

Former Victorian rookie and Geelong batsman Tommy Jackson says there is a mixture of nerves and excitement ahead of his debut in South Australian Premier Cricket this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.