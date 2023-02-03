ST PATRICK'S Catholic Church in Camperdown was overflowing with mourners on Monday, as they paid their last respects to popular local identity Jimmy Thomas.
Mr Thomas, who passed away on January 20 aged 79, had a long involvement with local football. He played in two premierships with Camperdown in 1968 and 1970 under Stewart Lord before taking Kolora to five premierships in 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1976 as a playing coach.
Former Kolora Football Club president Paul Bourke said Mr Thomas was highly respected in football circles and the local community.
"Jimmy was an amazing person," Mr Bourke told The Standard. "He idolised his family and was very, very loyal to his mates.
"He was an outstanding footy coach as can be seen by his record coaching Kolora to five flags in six years. We had an ageing list in 1975 and 1976 but Jimmy got the best out of his players and they went to another level. His speeches before the games and during the breaks to the players were inspirational."
Jimmy was selected to coach the Mount Noorat Football League in an inter-league game against the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League.
"His appointment showed what regard Jimmy was held in local footy," Mr Bourke said. "It was no surprise he had such a big funeral because Jimmy knew so many people and helped them around the area for years."
Mr Thomas was in favour of the merger of Kolora and Noorat Football Clubs in 2003, according to Mr Bourke.
"Jimmy had the ability to look at the bigger picture," Mr Bourke said. "Jimmy used to say there was no other option but for the two clubs to merge and he's been proven right with the Power's record. He was a great supporter of giving young players a game of footy."
Mr Thomas was also a keen cyclist, having won numerous local events before being runner-up in the Victorian State Cycling Championships.
He is survived by his wife Glenda and three children Dianne, Michelle and Gerard, plus nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
