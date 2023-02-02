A severe weather warning has been issued for damaging surf along the south-west coast.
According to the weather bureau, a cold front connected to a deep low pressure system south-west of Tasmania will move across the south-west of Victoria today and will be followed by strong west to south-west winds that will persist into Friday, generating large and potentially damaging waves.
Damaging surf conditions, with waves in excess of seven metres in the surf zone along the coast west of Portland and in excess of 6 metres elsewhere along the coast west of Cape Otway, including Warrnambool and Port Fairy, are likely from early Friday morning before easing during Friday afternoon.
These conditions may produce localised damage and coast erosion to these areas.
Beach conditions in these areas will be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed area.
Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Portland, Port Fairy and Nelson.
The Victoria State Emergency Service and Life Saving Victoria advise that people should be aware of the following:
The Warrnambool forecast for Thursday is for up to 20mm of rain with gusty winds and showers during this afternoon and evening.
On Friday we are expecting a top of just 17 degrees with up to 25mm of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.
Saturday is better with a top of 19 degrees and just a shower or two, with just a 25 per cent chance of 2mm of rain.
