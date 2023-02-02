The Standard
Man appears in Warrnambool County Court charged with aggravated burglary

Updated February 2 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
Court to determine if accused burglar is fit to plea

A court will determine if a Heywood man accused of an aggravated burglary involving a hammer is fit to enter a plea.

