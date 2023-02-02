Court to determine if accused burglar is fit to plea

A court will determine if a Heywood man accused of an aggravated burglary involving a hammer is fit to enter a plea.
Wilson Reiri, 22, appeared in Warrnambool County Court on Thursday for a plea hearing.
The man is charged with aggravated burglary with a weapon and two counts of recklessly causing injury.
Mr Reiri allegedly attended an address in Portland's Edgar Street on July 2022 while armed with a hammer.
He is accused of assaulting a man and woman that were inside.
On Thursday Judge Gregory Lyon said the arraignment, where Mr Reiri was asked to plead to the three charges, was problematic.
The accused man did not provide a cogent answer during the arraignment.
Judge Lyon said Mr Reiri had a long history of schizophrenia, a drug-abuse disorder and an intellectual disability.
He said the man's interview with police following his arrest in July last year was "incoherent and disturbing".
The court heard both the prosecution and defence supported an assessment of mental impairment and fitness to be tried.
Judge Lyon said Mr Reiri had a number of relevant priors, including an attempted aggravated burglary on a private home and making threats to kill in 2020.
The matter was adjourned until March 28 for a further directions hearing.
Mr Reiri will be psychologically assessed before his next court appearance.
He remains in custody on remand.
