Warrnambool's hockey association has secured the rights to host a national event as well as the $140,000 it needed to ensure the $600,000 project to upgrade the pitch could go ahead.
City councillors in December warned if the works weren't carried out by March, Warrnambool could lose its chance to host a national selections event which is scheduled for April.
But despite getting $140,000 from philanthropic trusts in Warrnambool, resurfacing of the hockey pitch is now not expected to be carried until September/October.
The delay in carrying out the upgrade has not jeopardised Warrnambool's ability to host the national event after it was officially announced on Thursday the city had secured hosting rights for the selection trials for Hockey5s.
The event, which would be held in late April, would select players for the Australian team for the World Cup in Oman in 2024. Hockey South West president Paul Dillon said being selected to host the event was a "massive deal".
"It's probably the biggest thing to happen to the sport in a century of hockey in this region," he said.
Mr Dillon said having elite-level players in Warrnambool was an amazing opportunity for young players in the country to see.
"Normally you have to travel to see elite players," he said. "To have it here will inspire more people to play sport."
Mr Dillon said the association was able to secure the extra $140,000 from Warrnambool's philanthropic trusts to replace the 15-year-old pitch with funds coming from the Ray & Joyce Uebergang Foundation, the Gwen & Edna Jones Foundation and the William & Lindsay Brodie Foundation.
He said he was thankful they stepped up again after chipping in for the major facility upgrade in 2006.
The association would also put in $60,000 of its own money into the $600,000 project. The council allocated $400,000 in its budget last year for the works.
Women's and men's squads of about 20 players from all across Australia have been selected to attend the camp in Warrnambool in the Easter holidays and will be used to select teams to compete at the World Cup Oceania qualifiers held in the Pacific Islands in July ahead of the 2024 competition in Oman.
Hockey Australia chief strategy officer Michael Johnston said the decision to hold the camp in Warrnambool was an easy one because the city's hockey community had thrown its support behind the 5s format.
Hockey South West secretary Mark Bridge said it was working hard to lead the development of Hockey5s and increase participation across all age groups.
"Hockey South West is beyond excited to be welcoming the Australian Hockey5s World Cup team selection camp to Warrnambool," he said.
Warrnambool will also host the junior state championships for under 12s in 2024 and 2025 - events Mr Dillion said would bring about 1000 people to town and inject about $800,000 into the economy.
Securing those events for Warrnambool has put the city on the path to get a slice of the Commonwealth Games hockey action such as holding practice events.
Warrnambool City Council has been contacted for comment.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
