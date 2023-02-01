The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west farm profits hit 20-year high

By Andrew Miller
Updated February 2 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west farm profits hit 20-year high

Many south-west Victorian farmers achieved their highest average gross earnings in nearly 20 years last financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.