The Standard
Supporter ties sea of ribbons to Warrnambool church fence on day of George Pell's funeral

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Supporters tie colourful ribbons to the fence of Warrnambool's Saint Joseph's Church on the day of Cardinal George Pell's funeral. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Supporters have tied colourful ribbons to the fence of Warrnambool's Saint Joseph's Church in a display of solidarity for survivors of child sexual abuse on the day of Cardinal George Pell's funeral.

