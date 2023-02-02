The Standard
15 Minutes of Fame celebrates 10 years at St Brigid's, Crossley

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 5:00pm
Musician Don Cowling with 15 Minutes of Fame organiser Carol McDonald and MC Russ Goodear. The fundraising event is celebrating its 10th year with a show on Friday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

When Port Fairy's Carol McDonald hosted her first fundraising concert at Crossley in 2013, little did she know the shows would still be running 10 years later.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

