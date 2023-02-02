When Port Fairy's Carol McDonald hosted her first fundraising concert at Crossley in 2013, little did she know the shows would still be running 10 years later.
The 15 Minutes of Fame shows are held monthly 11 times a year to assist the Friends of St Brigid's committee with paying their mortgage for the Crossley church.
Performers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have presented their music and entertainment across 870 acts in 110 shows.
A 10th year anniversary concert is being held at the hall on Friday to celebrate the milestone.
"We've got some people from our first year of operation coming back so it should bring back memories," Ms McDonald said. "We hadn't planned to run it for 10 years, but it's just gone on and on and captured the imagination of the community. Going on for 10 years is almost as much a surprise for me as anyone else.
"People love the talent, food and the community buzz - it's got quite a good feeling of community."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms McDonald said the shows, and other community events, had allowed people to get to know the hall.
She said she was inspired by a friend in Byron Bay who ran similar events. "It was something I wanted to do and decided I should do it for a good cause," Ms McDonald said.
"I was at a function at the church, realised the St Brigid's group had bought it and was worried about how they were going to pay the mortgage."
The events' master of ceremonies Russ Goodear said when he was approached to help out with the first show, he thought it was a one-off.
"At the end of the show Carol said 'see you in a month. I said what?', 10 years on and we're still here," he said.
One of the musicians who performed in the first year was former Warrnambool school teacher Don Cowling.
"It was nerve-racking because I was the first cab off the rank but it's a very safe place because the audience listens to everything that's sung," he said. "But, it encouraged me to start writing and performing songs again."
The line-up: a sound and light show by Martin Sullivan, the Red Tent Singers, Keelan Mast, Lynne Moloney and the Teacher's Pets, Don Cowling, In Full Swing, Potent24 (Jacob Pugh), bands Mel and Trev McKenzie and Witch 3 Music.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.