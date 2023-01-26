The Standard
Cars run off the road between Dunkeld and Hamilton last Saturday afternoon

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 27 2023 - 8:26am, first published 7:42am
A yellow B-double caused chaos on the Glenelg Highway early last Saturday afternoon. This is a file image.

Police are trying to identify a yellow B-double which ran several vehicles off the road between Dunkeld and Hamilton last weekend.

