Police are trying to identify a yellow B-double which ran several vehicles off the road between Dunkeld and Hamilton last weekend.
A police spokesman said several vehicles were run off the Glenelg Highway last Saturday in the early afternoon.
"Investigators responded to reports a yellow prime mover towing two trailers in a B-double configuration, was driving erratically on Glenelg Highway between 1pm and 2pm," he said.
"It's understood the prime mover was travelling south-west on Glenelg Highway between Dunkeld and Hamilton when other motorists were run off the road.
"It's unknown if other vehicles were damaged during the incident and police are appealing for these drivers to come forward.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au"
