The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Young Port Fairy restaurant owner wins Moyne Shire Council young citizen award

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Spencer has been named Moyne Shire Council 2023 Young Citizen of the Year for his contributions to the Port Fairy community. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy hospitality wunderkind Mitchell Spencer has been named Moyne Shire Council Young Citizen of the Year for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.