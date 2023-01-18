Opportunistic thieves have stolen one bicycle a day on average from Warrnambool's foreshore caravan parks since the start of the year.
Acting Sergeant Glenn Giles said 15 bicycles had been reported stolen since the start of 2023.
"There have been a high number of bicycles stolen from caravan parks on Pertobe Road," Acting Sergeant Giles said.
He said most of the stolen bicycles had been left out unsecured overnight.
"We're asking people to secure bikes and valuables around caravans when they're on holidays," Acting Sergeant Giles said.
"This includes fishing rods and other items."
Acting Sergeant Giles said it was disappointing there had been a spate of thefts.
"Sadly people are taking advantage of people's good nature," he said.
Acting Sergeant Giles said caravan parks were increasing security measures in a bid to curb the offending.
The Standard recently reported on the theft of a young girl's Christmas present on New Year's Eve in Port Fairy.
Darcy Roberts, 9, was chuffed to ride her scooter in the Moyneyana parade in Port Fairy. Her brother owns Bottega Toscana restaurant and Darcy went inside for a glass of water after the parade.
She left her scooter out the front for a matter of minutes. When she returned, her pride and joy had been stolen.
"If anyone sees any suspicious activity around caravans we ask them to call 000 or Warrnambool police on 5560 1333.
