Police shocked by spate of bicycle thefts at caravan parks on Warrnmabool's Pertobe Road

By Monique Patterson
January 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Visitors to Warrnambool caravan parks are urged to secure valuable items.

Opportunistic thieves have stolen one bicycle a day on average from Warrnambool's foreshore caravan parks since the start of the year.

