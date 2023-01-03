A heartless thief stole a young girl's Chrismas present on New Year's Eve.
Killarney's Darcy Roberts, 9, was chuffed to ride her scooter in the Moyneyana parade in Port Fairy.
Her brother owns Bottega Toscana restaurant and Darcy went inside for a glass of water after the parade.
She left her scooter out the front for a matter of minutes.
When she returned, her pride and joy had been stolen.
Darcy's mother Jackie Spencer said her daughter was extremely upset.
"It's pretty disappointing," she said.
"She was so excited to be riding it in the parade."
The theft was reported to Port Fairy police.
Anyone with information is asked to call them on 5568 1007.
