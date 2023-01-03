The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Killarney youngster's Christmas present stolen by callous thief on New Year's Eve

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 3 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Killarney's Darcy Roberts, 9, proudly rides her scooter in the Moyneyana parade on New Year's Eve.

A heartless thief stole a young girl's Chrismas present on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.