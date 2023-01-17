Lenny Jansz's quick rise in the world of obstacle racing will see him put to the test at the Australia Ninja Games' national championships in Brisbane from Friday.
Lenny's father Mark said the family knew nothing of the sport initially before attending Warrnambool ninja gym Hiit Nation for a birthday party in August. Just days later, Lenny was contesting a competition where he impressed.
"It went from there," Mark said. "We started doing all these events and now he's going to Brisbane."
After missing Victorian qualifiers, Lenny, 8, travelled to Boogabri, New South Wales, in October last year to qualify. He will now have the chance to book a spot in the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association's World Series held in the United States. The top five in each division and gender at the national championships directly qualify for worlds.
Lenny, who will contest the seven and under male category, said he was excited to head to Brisbane and compete in the event.
Lenny came in for a birthday party randomly and I noticed he had a bit of skill about him.- Matt Murphy
With qualifying events consisting of a mixture of points and time, competitions also allow three fails before an athlete must leave the course.
The Warrnambool East student is an avid sportsman, participating in Auskick, little athletics, nippers and basketball.
He said his favourite ninja apparatus was the lache, which sees him make jumps between obstacles through a swinging motion, while he first mastered the 12-foot warped wall following some incentive from older sister Miranda, 10, who had managed it on the previous run.
Matt Murphy, owner and fitness coach at Hiit Nation, said Lenny had come along leaps and bounds since starting at the gym.
"He's absolutely flourished," Murphy said. "Lenny came in for a birthday party randomly and I noticed he had a bit of skill about him. He took to it right away and then the whole family (sisters Miranda and Savannah, 6) came because they loved it so much."
Murphy said Lenny, who competes in a number of leagues, was learning with each new competitive experience.
"It's really good for the other kids to see we're getting out there and competing against people from all over Australia, especially kids as young as Lenny," he said. "It motivates the other kids."
Murphy, who opened the gym prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said obstacle training was a great way to teach children resilience.
"Not only does it give them strength and ability, balance and core... on top of that they're overcoming obstacles," he said. "Not only does that transfer into their sport but in life itself."
The gym, located in the OZone car park, offers after school training for students, along with adult training in the mornings.
The South West Ninja Championships are expected to change from a six to 12-month program in 2023, with events held each month.
