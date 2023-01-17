The Standard

Lenny Jansz bound for Australia Ninja Games' 2023 national championships

Updated January 17 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Lenny Jansz is bound for Australia Ninja Games' national championships event this week. Picture by Sean McKenna

Lenny Jansz's quick rise in the world of obstacle racing will see him put to the test at the Australia Ninja Games' national championships in Brisbane from Friday.

