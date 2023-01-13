A south-west beach has been closed due to a shark sighting.
Life Saving Victoria (LSV) state agency commander Kane Treloar told The Standard a 1.5 metre shark was spotted in the water at Narrawong at 2.50pm Friday.
The area is being monitored by LSV and the Victorian Fisheries Authority.
"Swimmers are being asked to avoid the beach, which has been closed for the remainder of the day," Ms Treloar said.
"Sharks are a normal part of the marine environment, and sightings are no uncommon.
Ms Treloar said it was best for beachgoers and swimmers to remain alert, not alarmed.
"The best way to avoid sharks is to avoid swimming at dawn or dusk, when they are most active," she said.
"And to always swim between the red and yellow flags where lifesavers are actively monitoring the conditions and can alert you to any risks.
"If you do spot a shark, leave the water immediately.
"Alert triple-0 or lifesavers on the beach, and follow their advice."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
