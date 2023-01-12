The Standard
Updated

Allahna Edwards to coach Port Fairy's open netball team in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
January 13 2023
New Port Fairy coach Allahna Edwards (front row second from left) with the Seagulls' A2 2014 premiership team.

A netball coach with premiership experience will lead Port Fairy's open-grade team in 2023.

