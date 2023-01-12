A netball coach with premiership experience will lead Port Fairy's open-grade team in 2023.
Allahna Edwards has a long history with the Hampden league club, taking it to three division two flags in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
She is also a former premiership player while son Kaine Mercovich is a current senior footballer.
The Port Fairy resident, whose association with the club stretches back two decades, said time commitments meant she could immerse herself in the role as she liked the analytical side of the game.
"To be honest, I thought my coaching days were over," she said.
"The kids have all grown up so we've just been following as very keen supporters for the past few years.
"But, so to speak, all the stars seemed to align and I am back and really looking forward to the season ahead.
"The word that sealed the deal for me was collaboration. I am really looking forward to working together with the other coaches."
Edwards, 46, said she would focus on providing an enjoyable environment and the players' well-being.
"The biggest thing for me is seeing improvement - I love seeing where someone starts and their progress through the season," she said.
"I suppose that's a bit of the personal trainer in me."
Edwards has started a new job at Moyne Health in HR administration.
It's a three-day a week position.
"It frees up a bit of time for me to focus on coaching," she said.
"I like to analyse the games after the fact so it will give me a bit of time to look into what we can improve on."
Port Fairy netball facilitator Antonia Balmer said the Seagulls were rapt to have a mentor of Edwards' calibre as they strive to improve.
Off the court she has 10 years' experience as a personal trainer and has spent the past few years completing a diploma in holistic therapy.
"We're really excited to have her onboard," Balmer said.
"She will blend in really well with (senior football coach) Dustin McCorkell to help build a collaborative future for our club because of her experience as a fitness instructor."
Balmer said Edwards had a passion for the Gardens Oval-based club.
"She's had a long history with Port Fairy as both a player and a coach," she said.
"She's had a few years off to up-skill and now she's changed jobs she's got more opportunity to put back into netball which she is very passionate about."
The Seagulls, coming off a winless campaign, will be without three players - Emily Forrest, Alicia Moloney and Kristy Ludeman - in 2023 after they suffered anterior cruciate ligament knee injuries last season.
They are yet to determine how their open-grade team will look and will start netball pre-season on Sunday, January 22 with players to take part in its annual fun run.
Edwards' team will start its season against reigning premier South Warrnambool at Gardens Oval on April 1 before playing Warrnambool, Koroit, Hamilton Kangaroos and Terang Mortlake in the first five rounds.
