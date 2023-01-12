Western District Playing Area weekend pennant season is fast approaching finals with only five rounds left to play.
City Red seemingly has top spot in division one within its keeping but the next three spots are still up for grabs.
The next couple of weeks will have critical impacts on many of the contenders.
This week City Red battles third-placed City Gold where a loss to the latter, combined with a tough run home, could see its finals spot in jeopardy.
Fifth-placed Mortlake travels to Warrnambool Gold (second) and needs a good showing to keep finals within reach.
Fourth-placed Port Fairy's run home has it playing the five sides immediately below it on the ladder.
It hosts Dunkeld this week and probably need a minimum of three wins out of the five.
Sixth-placed Koroit, with four of its last five at home is making a charge, starting with Dennington tomorrow.
Warrnambool Blue is currently eighth but has four games against the bottom three sides in its run home.
It travels to Lawn Tennis this week.
Timboon travels to Terang with both sides desperate for a win to hang onto slender chances of finals participation.
Division two action sees the top-two sides in City White and City Blue playing each other, while Warrnambool Red (third) hosts Mortlake White (fourth).
Of these Mortlake is probably in the most vulnerable position, with Warrnambool Green and Timboon Maroon the closest challengers.
In division three top sides Lawn Tennis Green and Warrnambool White meet at Pertobe Road in what could be precursor to the grand final.
Division four also sees the top-two sides doing battle with Mortlake Gold (second) travelling to Dunkeld (first).
Midweek pennant resumes next Tuesday with only four rounds left before finals.
City Diamonds are atop the division one ladder and appear finals bound but the next five sides are battling for the final three spots.
Matches this week with huge bearings on finals chances are Lawn Tennis (second) hosting Timboon (third), and Port Fairy (fourth) travelling to Koroit (fifth).
The top-six sides in division two seem destined to fill the final four with this week's match between Koroit Purple and Timboon Gold important to both their chances.
City Zircons and City Emeralds appear to have the top-two positions wrapped up in division three, while in division four six of the seven teams are still in contention for finals.
City Memorial Bowls Club will conduct its Des Notley annual classic pairs tournament - the 34th staging - on Wednesday and Thursday with the majority of rinks being played at City Memorial.
Any overflow pairs will participate at the Warrnambool Bowls Club in Timor Street. The prestigious event has a total prizemoney of $8000.
Men's and women's winners of Dennington's 100-up event were Alan Arnold and Sue Creed.
Runners-up were Gavin O'Leary and Shirley Hogan.
Entries now being received for the 23rd Annual Clarkson Tournament on Sunday, February 26.
It's a mixed fours competition, any combination, but at least one female per team.
Champagne breakfast, catered lunch and afternoon tea will be on offer. Increased cash prizes.
Entry is $120 per team.
NOVICE entries close on January 13.
The event is on January 29 and February 5 at Mortlake.
Depending upon numbers throughout the region, with only one green available at Mortlake, the venue may have to be changed.
There is a delegates' meeting on Monday, February 6 at City Memorial at 7pm.
Club suggestions regarding structure of bowls in our playing area to be included on the agenda and discussed at our meeting are to be received two weeks' prior to this meeting (January 23).
No votes will be taken at this meeting, as formal motions will need to be developed and taken back to club members for a vote at the May meeting.
West Coast Region board has a vacancy.
Each of the playing areas is to be represented by three board members.
The position would only be until the annual general meeting in July.
Zoom Meetings are usually held monthly. Anyone interested in joining the board is asked to contact the WDPA.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.