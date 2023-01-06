The Standard
Hawkesdale resident criticises Moyne Shire Council planning position

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated January 6 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Hawkesdale resident John Bos says the claim from Moyne Shire Council and a state government planning panel that there are 13 lots available for development in the town is "absolute tripe".

A long-time Hawkesdale resident says he holds grave concerns about the future of the town and the council is doing little to help.

