Three significant cliff collapses in six weeks along the Great Ocean Road has prompted a new campaign to highlight the risk of falls.
The Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority has launched the month-long public safety campaign which begins on January 1.
Cliff Safety Month aims to increase awareness among residents and visitors of hazards, risks and safety to reduce the likelihood of a cliff failure resulting in harm.
Contributing factors include climate change, sea level rise, population and visitation growth which are increasing the rate of change along the dynamic coastline and impacting cliffs.
More than 50 stakeholders, including government agencies, surf life saving clubs and other groups, will share the message on social media.
People are asked to stay away from cliffs and caves, stick to established tracks, see the signs and follow guidance and share the word and warn others of the dangers.
It comes after three significant cliff collapses over the space of six weeks on land the authority manages in the Surf Coast region in recent months.
Last year a 28-year-old man died at Jarosite Headland near Bells Beach, after a 30-metre cliff face collapsed on New Year's Eve.
Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority communications co-ordinator Olivia Brandimarti said education was "really crucial in changing behaviour".
"It's the first time something of this scale has been done. The Great Ocean Road coast is the fastest eroding coast in Australia and with that comes the danger of naturally eroding coast and unfortunately sometimes major cliffs," she said.
She said cliffs were always changing and could collapse without warning.
In 2021, debris from an Anglesea cliff collapse had the weight of about 10 million kilograms, or 400 humpback whales.
Cliff danger zones are above and below. Users are advised to stay on established tracks and avoid the base of cliffs by the distance of their height or more.
The authority's CEO Jodie Sizer said it wanted people to be safe this summer.
"We're asking everyone to keep safe by following the campaign's four simple steps - steer clear of risky areas, stick to established tracks, follow the signs and spread the word," Ms Sizer said.
For more information about the new campaign visit: greatoceanroadauthority.vic.gov.au
