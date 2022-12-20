PERFORMERS in Holiday Actors' Shrek - The Musical will finally emerge from the swamp to shine on stage about 14 months after the cast was selected.
The summer performances were set to go ahead in January but they were one of a number of events postponed due to increasing COVID-19 cases at the time.
Shrek - The Musical director Tyler Hess said the initial cast was appointed in September, 2021.
"Because of the time change and postponement we've got 11 new members," Mr Hess said.
"All the principal cast is the same because they didn't want to miss out on the experience, but the supporting cast has changed.
"We've been back rehearsing for a month-and-a-half with our usual Holiday Actors camp re-engaging all our youth with bonding activities and learning about theatre as a craft and whatnot."
The production is adapted from the DreamWorks animation telling the story of Shrek, an ogre, who goes on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona with his annoying donkey by his side.
They are on a mission to win back the deed to Shrek's swamp from Lord Farquaad.
"Everyone knows the story and what to expect but it's a fresh, new take on the show," Mr Hess said.
"It's pretty amazing, the show will be spectacular and the talent is pretty extraordinary."
He said the shows would go ahead no matter what.
"We're taking all the necessary precautions to make sure our season is as illustrious and successful as it can be," Mr Hess said. "It's going to be fantastic."
Mr Hess said with the show juggling its joint production of Cats with Warrnambool Theatre Group it was great to finally run Shrek of its own accord.
"Shrek is about fractured fairy tales and so has been the journey of staging Shrek - it's been a fractured fairy tale but there's a happy ending."
Cats ran in June this year after several postponements.
Shrek - the Musical runs at Lighthouse Theatre from January 7 to 14 with matinee and evening showings.
Tickets are available to purchase at lighthousetheatre.com.au/shrek
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.