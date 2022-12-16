The Standard
Peter's Project Foundation contributes $30,000 to South West Healthcare Christmas appeal

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
South West Healthcare Christmas Appeal manager Suzan Morey, left, receives a $30,000 donation from Peter's Project Foundation director Vicki Jellie. Picture supplied

A generous donation from a community charity has taken Warrnambool hospital's Christmas appeal past halfway to its goal this year.

Journalist

