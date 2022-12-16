A generous donation from a community charity has taken Warrnambool hospital's Christmas appeal past halfway to its goal this year.
Peter's Project Foundation has donated $30,000 to South West Healthcare's Nerve Integrity Monitor Appeal which is aiming to raise $69,000 to fund the vital surgical machine.
South West Healthcare Christmas Appeal manager Suzan Morey said the hospital was "delighted" with the large donation.
"When something costs $69,000, it's a lot of money for us to raise," she said.
"We're now at $42,000 with this $30,000 from Peter's Project which we're so grateful for.
"If we didn't get these donations, we might not be getting the equipment so soon."
Ms Morey said the nerve monitor was a "really important" device for surgery and the health of the wider community.
"No one wants to risk nerve damage for surgery," she said.
"We all know somebody that may need that machine so it's in all our interests to care about this cause."
She said she hoped the remaining funds would be sourced from the hospital's online raffle which gives entrants the chance to win up to $3000 worth of local business vouchers of their choice.
"We're on the home stretch but the next big thing for this fundraising is a $20,000 online raffle which we've got running," she said.
"(There are) 2000 tickets which we're selling for $10 each. If we sell the whole 2000, we'll be home and hosed."
IN OTHER NEWS
Peter's Project Foundation director Vicki Jellie said she was thrilled the charity could contribute to nerve monitor fundraiser.
"We love contributing to causes like this because it also helps the community," she said.
"This is a really important piece of equipment. We live in a regional area, we deserve to have updated and new equipment - the same as our city cousins."
Ms Jellie said her foundation's investment in healthcare for the south-west would be the "gift that keeps on giving".
"It'll help a lot of people ... and that's very appropriate for Christmas," she said.
"We have a close working relationship with South West Healthcare and we're always open to them coming to us and telling us what they've got on the agenda for their fundraising - or we approach them.
"But this $30,000 comes from the community. We're the ones who auspice it but it comes from the community."
South West Healthcare Christmas Appeal raffle tickets can be purchased through the hospital's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.