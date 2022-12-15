Warrnambool police are urging motorists to do their bit to avoid empty chairs at the table this Christmas.
Acting Senior Sergeant Danny Brown said police would launch Operation Roadwise on Friday in a bid to drive down road trauma over the next 12 days.
"We want everyone to be home for Christmas this year," he said.
He said it was nearly two years since a mother and daughter died in a double road fatality at Mount Richmond on Christmas Eve.
"That resonated with not only the Portland community but the wider south-west community too," Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said.
"We don't want a repeat of that tragedy. When someone dies on the road, it has a ripple effect."
The operation comes as the number of lives lost in Victoria reaches 236, already surpassing last year's total of 234 and sitting well above the five-year average of 221.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said police would saturate high-risk areas in an attempt to reduce the "fatal five" behaviours that cause road trauma: speeding, drink and drug driving, seatbelt compliance, fatigue and driving while distracted.
He said south-west roads were expected to be full of holiday shoppers and travellers and urged "discretionary travel" where possible.
"If you do need to drive, take breaks, obey the rules and appoint a safety person or designated driver to ensure you get home safe from gatherings," he said.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said alcohol and drug consumption was generally higher over the festive season and a fleet of testing vehicles would be out at all times of the day and night.
"We also urge extra care around motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists," he said.
"No one is immune to road trauma."
Last year almost 130,000 motorists were tested statewide for alcohol and drugs during Operation Roadwise, with police anticipating even more as the operation increases from 10 days to 12.
In the south-west, speeding was a major concern during last year's operation with police nabbing drivers at up to 178 km/h.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
