The sudden death of Warrnambool's Bianca Gruar has left her tight-knit family numb, but they find comfort in knowing she's now reunited with her first son.
Bianca (nee Rantall) died at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital on Wednesday after a short battle with an unexpected illness.
The 41-year-old leaves behind her beloved husband Jason and their children Coedan, 21, Keiara, 20, Kurtis, 18, and Zaede, 17.
Bianca was the first born child of Chris and Bernie Rantall and a mentor to her younger sisters Tiahna, Shkara and Raya.
Her death comes just 16 months after her father was seriously injured in a freak skydiving accident at Torquay.
Tiahna said their family was left shocked and overwhelmed by their loss.
"This all happened within 24 hours so everyone is having trouble coming to terms with what happened," she told The Standard.
"Bianca had a huge impact on so many people who love her dearly. She was so kind, even if she was angry with someone.
"She had many friends and we all have so many beautiful memories of her."
Tiahna said Bianca was an "incredible aunt" to her nieces and nephews - the youngest aged just one.
"There are a lot of people who will miss her," she said.
But Tiahna said their family found comfort in knowing Bianca was now reunited with her son Tyelan, who was born premature more than 20 years ago and died at eight days old.
She said her family was fortunate to say goodbye to their beloved wife, sister and daughter on Wednesday.
"In her final moments we were all there with her in hospital," Tiahna said.
"The doctors at the ICU unit at The Alfred were extraordinary. Just amazing."
Tiahna said Bianca had recently been promoted to assistant manager at Warrnambool East BP service.
"She was really excited about that," she said.
"Bianca loved reading and watching random videos on YouTube. She was a really funny person without trying to be. We would laugh at her but then also with her."
Bianca was an avid dancer who was involved in the Dirty Angels Roller Derby team.
She also loved going to the gym and was part of the family at Warrnambool 24/7 Gym & Fitness and F45.
Tiahna has since created a GoFundMe to help support Bianca's husband and kids.
"I've set a target of $4100, as Bianca was 41, and I don't expect to raise that much but every cent counts," she said.
Tiahna thanked "every single person for their kind words, thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time".
