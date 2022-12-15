Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains an image and references to a person who has died.
Some of Australia's greatest musicians have gathered to pay to tribute to the life of Uncle Archie Roach at a state memorial service.
Revered artists and performers including Uncle Kutcha Edwards, Adam Briggs, Emma Donovan, Paul Kelly, Shane Howard, Djirri Djirri, Murundaya Yepenga, Bandok Tati and the Yarrabah Dancers joined Roach's family at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday night.
Roach was honoured through stories, dances and musical performances at the event which was open to the public and streamed online.
The Gunditjmara-Bundjalung elder died at the age of 66 in July surrounded by family and friends at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness.
Notable moments from the service included renditions of the late great's songs - namely Took the Children Away and Charcoal Lane - and a revised version of the national anthem.
Tributes flowed throughout the night as performers took time to share their encounters with Roach and reflect on the impact the Gunditjmara-Bundjalung elder had on their lives.
The service also included an apology to Roach, a stolen generations survivor, from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews who expressed sorrow for the removal of the renowned singer from his "family ... country, community, culture and language".
The apology was accepted by Roach's sister Aunty Myrtle Roach.
"This apology is for all my brothers and sisters who do not get one," she said.
"This apology is for my mum and dad.
"You are forever free now Archie. Fly high."
