Sibling bragging rights will be on the line on Saturday when American sprintcar driver Cole Macedo makes his Australian racing debut.
The 22-year-old will be competing in Max's race at Premier Speedway against older brother Carson Macedo, who was the 2018 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic runner-up. The younger Macedo would love nothing more than knocking off his brother in races this season, as well as Mark House whose Mozzie Motorsport team he will be racing for later in the season.
House won't compete against Macedo until December 27 in Tasmania.
"Between him (Carson) and Mark those are the two guys I want to beat (in every race)," Macedo said.
"As long as I can beat Mark I'll be pretty happy.
"He's been giving me crap the last couple of days saying he's going to beat me so I'm going to try and beat him."
Macedo is "super excited" to race in Australia and is expecting some "pretty stiff competition".
He is fresh off a jam-packed US season that saw him compete in about "70 races", many of which were part of the famous World of Outlaws and Allstar Circuit of Champions series.
Because of this, Macedo believes he is well-prepared for the Australian season.
"I feel like I'll have a little bit of an advantage," he said.
"I know that it's been the off-season here for a while, so things are just starting to get going.
"I've been racing all year and pretty acclimated so hopefully we can get our car right and be pretty good."
For his maiden event, the young talent will be driving one of Brett Milburn's cars before teaming up with Mozzie Motorsport for the remainder of the season.
While he is in the country, Macedo is looking forward to spending time with his brother and the Dyson Motorsport family, who he is close with.
"Seeing my brother and Shaun and Felicity (Dyson), their kids and all that stuff will be super cool," he said.
"They've been over to the US the last couple of years to visit and hang out with us, so it's cool to come across the world and do the same thing with them."
The American driver will stay in Australia until January 31, with January's Classic his last event.
"There's a lot of money up for grabs (in the Classic), so it always puts on a good event, so hopefully we can be a part of it and leave a mark," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
