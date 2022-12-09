The Standard
Mpower to create community hub in Warrnambool's north after child care centre and land purchase

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
Mpower board president Rhys Boyle, North Edge Child Care Centre's Diane Speed, Mpower COO Trudy Marr and CEO Kevin Mills. Picture by Sean McKenna

A new community hub has been flagged for Warrnambool's rapidly expanding northern edge with Mpower purchasing a child care centre, house and land.

