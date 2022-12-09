A new community hub has been flagged for Warrnambool's rapidly expanding northern edge with Mpower purchasing a child care centre, house and land.
The not-for-profit disability and community services provider purchased the site - at the corner of Wangoom and Mortlake roads - which would eventually become the new home of the Mpower.
Board president Rhys Boyle said the child care centre would be retained as is, with a purpose-built community hub planned for the adjacent vacant land.
Mr Boyle said it would be "business as usual" at North Edge Child Care Centre with all 30 staff retained and current childcare and kindergarten programming continued.
In time, he said, community input would be sought for the adjoining hub which could include features such as a café and other community spaces.
"We've outgrown our current facilities so we've had our eye out for a suitable site for a long time and we couldn't be more thrilled that this opportunity has arisen right alongside the North Edge Child Care Centre as it fits with our interest in ensuring that every child has the best possible start in life," Mr Boyle said.
"For now, our staffing and services will remain unchanged, but our hope is that the new premises will mean we can enrich and expand the support Mpower provides to families and people of all ages."
Mr Boyle said Mpower was looking to enter the next phase of planning and design, with construction expected to be complete at the end of 2025.
North Edge Child Care Care's Diane Speed said the staff were excited to have access to Mpower staff and its programs.
"Early intervention is really important, so they can see that being a huge benefit," she said.
The centre opened in November 2014 to meet the huge demand for child care in the city.
"It's built up over the years. The last probably four years we've had waiting lists in every room," she said.
She said it was really exciting Mpower was taking it over.
"We know it's going to be looked after," she said.
The sale of the site is expected to go through in March next year.
Mr Mills said there was still a lot of planning to go in to what the rest of the site would eventually look like.
Chief operating officer Trudy Marr said the community hub idea would create a diversity of spaces within the site that could be used after hours by community groups.
The neighbouring house has also been purchased which could become out-of-home-care house, short-term accommodation or independent living.
Mpower was established in 1975 and delivers a range of services and programs to children, young people and adults, families and carers.
It employs almost 100 people operating from eight premises across the south-west.
"Mpower started out providing support for children with disabilities more than 45 years ago," Mr Boyle said.
"But we are more than just a disability service provider. We want to do our part to create a community in which people of all ages and abilities are supported to reach their full potential.
"This decision aligns with our vision of a community inspired and empowered by people of all ages and abilities."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
