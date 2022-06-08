The Standard

Mpower expands into Warrnambool CBD, eyes new mulit-million-dollar facility

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expansion: Mpower chief executive officer Kevin Mills says the business needs to look for a new purpose built facility. Picture: Anthony Brady

Mpower is outgrowing its Koroit Street facilities with its corporate section moving to the CBD to create more therapy rooms onsite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.