One of the south-west's most noted historic properties Dalvui has sold for a price believed to be around $10 million.
It is only the fourth time the Noorat property, which dates back to the early 1900s, has sold with former owners, Melbourne cardiologist Peter Habersberger and his wife Pam, to farewell the Federation homestead they've lived at for the past 26 years.
The circa 1907 Queen Anne style homestead is set on about 562 acres with its gardens designed by notable landscape artist and botanist William Guilfoyle with versatile agricultural land and extensive farming infrastructure.
The two-storey home boasts 10 bedrooms, formal and informal living rooms, a breathtaking timber staircase and a stately dining room. There's also a recently-updated four-bedroom manager's residence, historic stables and carriage house complex.
The property, at the foot of Mount Noorat, also houses a large workshop, machinery sheds and a cattle yard complex.
Elders Camperdown real estate manager Rob Rickard said the gardens and surrounds were absolutely spectacular and the property attracted buyer interest from Melbourne, interstate and within the south-west.
Mr Rickard wouldn't comment on the sale price but The Standard understands it was within the $10 million price range quoted.
"Peter and Pam Habersberger had 26 very enjoyable years and not only maintained it but really worked hard on improving the property to the high standard it is today," Mr Rickard said.
He said Dalvui had sold to an interstate family which was "heavily involved in the agricultural sector".
"They're very keen to incorporate their existing livestock operation at Dalvui and equally as important, they have a very strong interest in historic homesteads and the surrounding garden.
"The land was very important to them but equally as important, the homestead and its surrounds. They're very keen to preserve it at the same high level that it's at today."
He said it was a great outcome for the vendors who had put countless hours into keeping the immaculate home and grounds.
"The owners are really excited that like-minded people have been successful in buying their property," he said. "The buyers also intend to keep things very much the same including some staff that work on the property will also be able to stay on.
"The people who bought the property will be really well received in the south-west, they're a lovely farming family and their children have an interest in farming so it's also really good."
