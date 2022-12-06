The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Tarrington's annual hay bale trail returns despite threat of rain

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 7 2022 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarrington hay bale competition spokesman Colin Huf is thrilled with the number and quality of entries in this year's event. Picture by Anthony Brady

A hay bale competition which put one tiny town on the world stage has returned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.