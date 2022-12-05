A 45-year-old Warrnambool man was capsicum sprayed and shocked with a taser while resisting arrest after breaching an intervention order early Tuesday morning.
The man was arrested, remanded in custody overnight and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
He has been charged with a range of offences including breaching an intervention order, assaulting and resisting police and drink driving.
It's alleged the man drove to an address in central Warrnambool about 1.30am despite an intervention order preventing him from being at the address.
The man argued with a woman, police were called and the man became agitated when officers arrived.
While trying to take the man into custody police officers allege they were assaulted as the man resisted.
Capsicum spray was deployed but had little impact as the man was heavily intoxicated.
An officer then deployed a taser and the man was to be taken into custody.
He later recorded an alcohol reading of .189.
The man has not been interviewed in relation to his charges due to his level of intoxication.
