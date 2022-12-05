The Standard
A 45-year-old Warrnambool man will appear in court on Tuesday charged with a range of offences

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:19am, first published 7:34am
A Warrnambool man was tasered early Tuesday morning. This is a file image.

A 45-year-old Warrnambool man was capsicum sprayed and shocked with a taser while resisting arrest after breaching an intervention order early Tuesday morning.

