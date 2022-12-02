MORE than 1000 people turned out for Dennington Community Association's Carols by the Merri on Friday evening.
Performers on the night were students from St Pius X Primary School and St John's Primary School, Emmanuel College, Lynny Mast and friends, Dixie Nouveau, Holiday Actors, Damien Webster and friends, and the The Salvation Army band.
Santa also made an appearance.
Organiser John Harris said it was fantastic to host an event in-person again.
"Everyone's so jovial about the whole thing. That's the other big key to it, because it's a good day with the weather," he said.
Entry to attend was a gold coin donation which will be given to the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
