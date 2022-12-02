Two of the south-west's secondary schools have made it into the top 10 for most improved regional NAPLAN results in the state, new data shows.
Cobden Technical School and Mortlake P-12 College have been ranked fifth and sixth respectively for their NAPLAN improvement rates over five years for regional Victorian secondary schools.
The Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority data showed the improvement of year nine NAPLAN results from 2017 and 2021.
Cobden made an improvement of 8.73 per cent on its five-year average, while Mortlake showed an increase of 7.74 per cent.
Cobden Technical School acting principal Cass Crévola said the results were encouraging on the back of COVID-19 home learning and it was lovely recognition of the hard work staff were doing.
"We've worked out some really careful programs to support our students at their point of need," Mrs Crévola said.
"We've got teachers who are working very hard to make sure the learning is tailored to where the students need to be so we're seeing appropriate growth.
"There's also some really strong team work across those faculties to try and get the students to make that kind of growth that the NAPLAN results have reflected."
Mrs Crévola said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough for all schools but particularly in regional areas "challenged by the lack of internet connection and trying to make remote learning work under challenging circumstances".
"Our staff did a really good job getting it to work as well as we could and this is nice recognition of all of the hard work and the challenges of the past couple of years," Mrs Crévola said.
"The difficulties of COVID has meant we've got students who are at a wider range of achievement levels than perhaps we've seen previously. In terms of addressing the students' needs we've been trying very hard to cater to that very broad range of student abilities."
