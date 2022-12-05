Best mates and Warrnambool College rock band captains Cameron Chuck and Izaak Agnew can add another string to their bow after being accepted into a prestigious music acceleration program.
The teens successfully auditioned for the Melbourne Recital Centre's Accelerando Program for exceptional young musicians who intend on studying music when they finish school.
Melbourne Recital learning and access manager Belinda Ashe said the students would participate in professional workshops, concert access and mentoring sessions with industry leaders.
Ms Ashe said just five of the nine students invited to audition statewide were successful and the standard was always extremely high.
"Each year, we have a number of students apply for the program and it is always a difficult task to select the Accelerando cohort. We look for personal drive, creativity and what popular culture might call the X-factor," Ms Ashe said.
She said it was unusual to have two students from the one school accepted and most alumni studied tertiary music and went on to work as performers and composers.
College music teacher and band director Leah Humphrey said it was very exciting and an incredible opportunity.
"They're very deserving, they've worked really hard," she said.
"I know they're very capable, competent, talented and driven but it's always wonderful when someone who doesn't know them sees that as well."
Cameron began playing the guitar three years ago and wants to improve his guitar and songwriting skills.
Izaak who began playing the drums 12 years ago said he had become "stuck" in his playing over time.
"I'm very competitive and I want to be the best that I can be," Izaak said.
"I heard about this program and thought it could be a really good chance to get better and hopefully build up a name for myself in Melbourne because I'm hoping to move there after school and pursue tertiary music studies."
