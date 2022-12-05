The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool students selected for Melbourne Recital Centre's Accelerando Program

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 11 students Cameron Chuck and Izaak Agnew, both 17, have been accepted into the prestigious Melbourne Recital Centre's Accelerando Program for 2023. It is for exceptional young musicians who intend to study tertiary music. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Best mates and Warrnambool College rock band captains Cameron Chuck and Izaak Agnew can add another string to their bow after being accepted into a prestigious music acceleration program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.