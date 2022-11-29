A rare opportunity to buy a unique riverfront home exists in Port Fairy, with the property on the market for more than $4 million.
The property at 97 Gipps Street boasts Moyne River views and its own jetty in the tightly-held location.
The home is for sale for $4 million to $4.4 million through conjunctional agents Paula Dwyer from Lockett Real Estate and Charles Stewart & Co's Penny Adamson.
It also has its own separate, self-contained 1860s Victorian cottage at the front of the property, which can be rented out for additional income or incorporated into the main residence with the construction of a hallway.
Lockett Real Estate sales manager Paula Dwyer said it was in a prime location and within a few minutes' walk to the beach and shopping and restaurant precincts.
She said the main three-bedroom home had undergone an extensive renovation/rebuild a few years ago by Port Fairy builder Simon Knee.
Mrs Dwyer said the home was constructed over two levels and no expense had been spared with quality fittings and fixtures used throughout.
It also includes an impressive master suite complete with a large en suite and walk-in robe with floor to ceiling cupboards.
"It has a fantastic deck that overlooks the Moyne River," Mrs Dwyer said. "It's got its own jetty and it offers panoramic views of the river... It's quite bespoke and unique. It's stunning.
"The beauty of it is there is a 1860s original cottage that is very highly-sought after with AirBnb guests with one bedroom, one bathroom and parking bay. It's got its own exit and entry and parking at the front but it could also become a fourth bedroom to the house.
"It'd suit a family or someone as an investment. You could live in the cottage and rent the main one out or rent them both out.
"It's a really tightly-held area and this property doesn't have foot traffic. It's up the private end of the river and away from the wharf. When these riverfront properties come up they don't last long."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.