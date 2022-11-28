An inquest into the death of a 28-year-old man at Warrnambool's mental health unit will be heard in July 2023, three years after he died by suicide.
On Friday a directions hearing was held in the Coroners Court into the death of the Corangamite district man in 2020.
The court heard the man was arrested by police on March 16 that year and transported to South West Healthcare.
There had been an argument between the man and his mother about his deteriorating mental health and his refusal to attend a mental health clinic in Camperdown. The man was aggressive and agitated and made threats to self harm.
Police were contacted and they located the man at a Moyne district football club where he was observed to be upset and aggressive.
The man was transported to South West Healthcare under the state's Mental Health Act.
He was assessed by a doctor the following day and placed on a temporary treatment order.
The court heard the man made it "quite clear" he would attempt to take his life if given the opportunity.
He was placed in an exclusion room of the hospital's mental health unit, in an attempt to calm him down and provide medication to assist with his mental state and poly-substance misuse.
It was in that room the man took his own life, the court was told.
The court heard un-redacted medical records from South West Healthcare would be included in the coronial brief.
Coroner Kate Despot set down a two-week directions hearing from July 31 next year.
A South West Healthcare spokeswoman said the service was aware of the matter before the coroner.
"Our thoughts remain with the family following this tragic death," she said.
"We will not be making any further comments whilst this investigation continues."
Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
