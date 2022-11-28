The Standard
Inquest into man's death at South West Healthcare to be heard next year

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
November 28 2022 - 3:28pm
A coronial inquest into the death of a man at South West Healthcare's mental health unit in 2020 is expected to be heard mid next year following a directions hearing.

An inquest into the death of a 28-year-old man at Warrnambool's mental health unit will be heard in July 2023, three years after he died by suicide.

