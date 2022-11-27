A Warrnambool resident is concerned about hoon behaviour in a high tourist area.
The man, who resides in the Mill Estate, said residents were having "all sorts of trouble" with hoons decimating Jetty Flat oval and creating unruly noise on Price street.
"It happens anytime between 9pm and 4am, it's not creating much of a lifestyle at night time," he said.
"It starts in the Cannon Hill area, through Merri Street and down Pertobe Road into the back around Jetty Flat oval. There's a lot of damage as well as burnt out tyres discarded."
The man said fireworks were also let off at all times of the night.
He said residents had suffered for about 12 months.
"It's not great for Warrnambool, especially coming into summer as it's happening at the back of the caravan park down there and there's a lot of accommodation and holiday units along Pertobe Road," the man said.
"We should be encouraging tourism and people must be laying in their beds listening to the excessive noise and burn outs.
"There's untold damage which we the ratepayers will have to clean up and it's an absolute safety hazard to pedestrians and cyclists."
The man said he and other residents had reported the hoon behaviour to both Warrnambool police and the city council.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive Peter Schneider said council received a report on November 23 of hoon behaviour in the Jetty Flat precinct and were investigating reports of damage to grassed areas along Price Street.
"Hoon behaviour is not only incredibly dangerous, but disruptive to the amenity of Warrnambool," he said.
"Nobody wants to be woken up at night by revving engines, to feel intimidated, or to see private or public property damaged."
Mr Schneider said there was "far less" anti-social and hoon behaviour at previously notorious locations such as Cannon Hill and Viaduct Road following the introduction of CCTV cameras and speed bumps.
"We will work with the Victoria Police and the Victorian government to continue to invest in infrastructure to discourage dangerous and disruptive driving activities," he said.
"This behaviour is illegal, and we would encourage everyone to report hoon behaviour by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 after the incident has occurred or (the Police Assistance Line) on 131 444 if the activity is still ongoing."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
