The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Bruce and Wendy Murley to leave Mickey Bourke's Koroit Hotel

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Murley is preparing to say goodbye to Mickey Bourke's Koroit Hotel, a place she has called home for the past 22 years. Picture by Anthony Brady

After more than two decades behind the bar, Bruce and Wendy Murley will call for last drinks on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.