10.30pm, Saturday:
Roma Britnell has claimed victory for South West Coast in the 2022 Victorian state election.
Ms Britnell said she was "honoured" to be re-elected again and would work hard to repay the faith voters had put in her.
With 40 per cent of the vote counted, Ms Britnell held a commanding 59.9 to 40.1 per cent lead over Labor rival Kylie Gaston, indicating a massive 7.5 per cent swing to the Liberals on a night when Labor romped to victory statewide.
Ms Britnell had 44.2 per cent of the primary vote, with Ms Gaston on 23.7 per cent and independent candidate Carol Altmann on 10.9 per cent.
Late on Saturday night Ms Britnell was yet to lose a single booth across the electorate, even in traditional Labor strongholds like Portland.
Ms Britnell said it was a "really encouraging result".
"I wasn't sure what to expect. You can only do so much and once you've done that the result is up to the electors," she said.
"I really do care about the electorate, so it's an honour to get this kind of result."
Ms Britnell said she was deeply concerned Labor had been returned for a third term in power.
"I am extremely worried about our roads for the next four years. We just cannot have our safety compromised like it is at the moment," she said.
"We also really need (the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment) to come in on time."
Ms Britnell said she would fight to ensure Labor delivered for the region.
"I truly believe we will get things delivered and get what we really need," she said.
"I will make sure we get what we deserve in South West Coast."
Ms Gaston congratulated Ms Britnell on her "impressive" victory.
"People wanted to stay Liberal, that's what the voters decided, so Roma has done very well," she said.
"It was great to be campaigning with some amazing policies, but it was always going to be a mountain to climb."
Ms Gaston said Labor's statewide victory eased the pain of the local result.
"It's pleasing Labor has prevailed and we're going to have all those great policies implemented," she said.
"I'm also thrilled we are going to have Jacinta (Ermacora) in the upper house with an office down in Warrnambool."
Earlier:
South West Coast Liberal MP Roma Britnell is projected to retain her seat.
ABC election analyst Antony Green called the race for Ms Britnell much earlier than expected, just 2.5 hours after polls closed on election night.
With 13 per cent of the vote counted, Ms Britnell led the two-party-preferred count 59.7 to 40.3 against Labor rival Kylie Gaston.
Ms Britnell had 47.4 per cent of the primary vote, with Ms Gaston on 18.7 per cent and independent candidate Carol Altmann on 13.4 per cent.
If results continue to follow the early pattern, it would represent a large swing of around seven per cent towards the Liberals.
MORE TO COME.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
