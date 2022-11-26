The Standard
Roma Britnell claims election victory in South West Coast

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 26 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 8:30pm
Roma Britnell is the projected winner of the South West Coast, retaining the seat she won in 2015 and 2018.

10.30pm, Saturday:

