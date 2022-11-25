Almost half the South West Coast electorate have cast their ballots but for those hanging out for the buzz of election day voting, here are the final candidate pitches in ballot order.
"I was in parliament from 2014 to 2018 and while I was there I realised what you can do as an independent.
If anyone wants to have a look at my how-to-vote card, they can see some of (my) achievements... and they can also see some of the things that I want to do in the future.
The reason I've stood is because I've been encouraged by a number of people to finish the work that I had started.
I'm not in negative politics. I don't want to and never have bagged anyone.
I'm a true independent. I've never taken one cent as a donation from anyone."
"I'm running because I think I can make a change if I get elected.
I know the ins and outs of the agriculture industry and how it needs help and protecting from things like foreign food and diseases.
The South West Coast could do with a change and the best way to do that is through an independent.
We as independents can make all the difference because we don't adhere to a party.
It's time for change and if you want change to happen, you have to vote for someone different."
"Thankfully we live in a country where, despite the flaws in the system, we are free to choose our leaders.
Our vote will determine whether we have more of the same or a brighter future for us as well as our children and grandchildren.
We desperately need people in politics who will look past the four-year electoral cycle and focus on intergenerational thinking especially in regards to healthcare, education, road and rail transport, violence and climate science.
The quote, 'A politician thinks about the next election whilst a statesperson thinks about the next generation' rings as true as ever."
Mr Grimley did not respond to requests for a final pitch.
"We know our seat has been ignored for too long and both major parties have failed to look after us despite all their promises.
It's time for change.
What we need is a true independent backed by the community who works only for the community.
When you vote for me, you get me, 100 per cent.
I will never be in opposition and I'm not tied to any party or group - the community is my team.
If elected, I make this one promise: no matter who wins government, I will make sure they follow through.
You have my word on that and you can trust me to deliver."
"You need a courageous voice in Victorian Parliament and this election cycle is unlike any other.
Radical political correctness and political science is in our country and it has nothing to do with ensuring the health and prosperity of you and your family and the next generation.
Radical political correctness must be reigned in.
Family First serves to be a voice which protects your children."
"I have nominated this election to be a voice for our non-human animal friends.
I have empathy for animals and how they should be treated - with respect and kindness.
They should be entitled to live in harmony with the human-animal population and not live in fear.
I want to protect the native environment both on land country and ocean country as currently there is an imbalance between the land and sea animals.
So I ask you to vote with your heart and remember humans are not at the top of the food chain - the bees are!"
"I want to be a strong voice for regional and rural Victorians.
The Andrews Labor Government is doing what matters and addressing cost of living.
If re-elected we will cap regional train prices to $9.20 and $4.60 for concession.
The state electricity commission will drive down power bills with renewable energy.
A new tech school is coming to Warrnambool and free TAFE is making education available for all.
Free kinder will give a great start to all kids and save families $2500 per child each year.
If voted in today, I will have great pleasure working hard for communities across our beautiful region."
"I've always been of the opinion that perseverance pays off, and one of many aspects that I value and appreciate from the Greens is their persistence overtime in fighting for greater transparency, and a more sustainable and ethical approach to politics.
I believe our electorate is well positioned to benefit from the transition to renewable energy - to putting this industry back into public hands to help bring down costs and ensure we all benefit from it.
It would be an honour to be elected to represent the South West Coast - to show the state what a country Greens representative can achieve and truly champion rural and regional issues in the parliament."
"This election Victoria is at a crossroads.
The legacy of almost two decades of Labor is neglect, lies and debt. Our ambulances, hospitals and roads will not cope with another four years of Labor's incompetence and corruption.
Today, Victorians have a choice between the Liberals - who offer real solutions to get Victoria back on track - or Labor - who are offering four more years of lies and debt.
Labor have no plans for regional Victoria. Labor will not repair our roads or fix our hospitals.
Only the Liberals have the solutions that will benefit all Victorians. For real solutions vote Liberal."
