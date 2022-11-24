The $384 million redevelopment of South West Healthcare's Warrnambool hospital will be one step closer when preparation works get underway next week.
Earthworks for the Regional Linen Distribution Centre will begin on December 2. The RLDC is the enabling works package for the hospital's redevelopment and would allow the health service to relocate services off-site.
Doing so would make way for the construction of a clinical tower.
Executive director of redevelopment and infrastructure Jamie Brennan said it was an exciting development.
"It's great to see some action at the Cooper Street site before Christmas," he said.
"Moving South West Healthcare's supply laundry services off-site to a new purpose-built logistics facility allows us to then get stuck into the next phase of the Warrnambool Base Redevelopment, which will see our current linen and supply services replaced with a new four-story clinical tower.
"It is pleasing that this project currently remains within budget and on-time.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We'd like to thank the community members that have been involved in consultation for the Warrnambool Base Hospital Redevelopment to date and also to those who have taken part in the planning process for this significant regional project."
Builder Hansen Yuncken have setup site huts, temporary fencing, signage and utilities.
The project's completion is scheduled for late December 2023.
The latest development comes about three years after the 6475-square-metre parcel of land was purchased in January of 2020.
The project - which will support more than 50 health providers across the region - received the council's tick of approval in July this year despite eight objections being lodged based on a car parking shortfall.
The project required 89 car parking spaces, but the plans fell 60 spaces short.
The hospital redevelopment will deliver a new multi-level tower, a bigger emergency department, more operating theatres, an extra 22 inpatient beds and dedicated areas for pathology services and dialysis.
A dedicated paediatric unit will provide specialised care to children and young people.
The redevelopment is expected to be finished in late 2026.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.