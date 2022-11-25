The Standard
Warrnambool captain Sam Cowling excited for new challenge in 2023 Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Sam Cowling is excited to play under Dan O'Keefe in 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool skipper Sam Cowling is looking to put a bad run of injuries behind him as the club gets ready for its first pre-season under new senior coach Dan O'Keefe.

Meg Saultry

