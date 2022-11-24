The Standard

Cricket Victoria releases six-year roadmap aimed at increasing female participation, developing more coaches

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Couch sends one down for Nestles in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 17 girls competition. Picture by Sean McKenna

Geelong director of women's cricket Sarah Pike believes an increase in active female coaches in the state to 1000 by 2028 as part of a long-term Cricket Victoria strategic roadmap will have lasting impacts on participation rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.